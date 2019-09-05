Two, including 7-year-old, washed away in flooded nullahs in Thane, Palghar

Thane: Two persons including a seven- year-old boy were washed away in flooded nullahs in Thane and neighboring Palghar district in the last two days, the police said.

Laxman Tapisar (62), resident of Naikpada in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane, was washed away on Tuesday. He was walking home along a bund amid heavy rain when he slipped and fell into nullah around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, said a local police official. He was still missing, said District Disaster Control Officer Anita Jawanjal.

Abu Khan (7) was washed away after falling into a nullah near his house in Nallasopara in Palghar district around noon on Wednesday. Search was on for both Tapisar and the boy, local officials said. Heavy rain lashed Mumbai and surrounding areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.