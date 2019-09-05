Shiv Sena adjourns meet to protest tree cutting for Metro 3 carshed

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party had unanimously approved the proposal of axing 2,238 trees for the construction of the metro carshed, by taking NCP member, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and three experts in their favour.

To oppose the proposal of the tree cutting at Aarey, Shiv Sena leader Vishakha Raut had adjourned the Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday.

BJP strongly opposed the motion of adjournment. However, Congress, Samajwadi Party supported Shiv Sena and the meeting was adjourned on a majority vote.

In the meeting, BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi said, “The decision of approving the proposal for the metro carshed was right. Metro railway is for development of the city. Till now, works have completed smoothly. Don’t create problems unnecessarily.”

The planned location in Aarey Colony is right for the Metro carshed. However, it is a very expensive and cumbersome process to move the proposal for carshed to Kanjur Marg and take it as an alternative. Saying that the case was pending in the court, it would take a long time and it would not be appropriate to do so.

He added, “Metro will be in south and the carshed at the other end in North would mean additional cost. It would also delay the project by two years. The carshed has to be at the centre.

Therefore, the location of the carshed at decided location at Aarey colony was preferred. The land does not belong to forest department. So, it was decided after keeping all factors in mind.”

It is said the cutting of trees will result in rise of tempreture and the environment will be disturbed. But neither is fact. Around 7-8 lakh commuters will commute by metro, which will result in less usage of petrol and diesel which would actually save our environment.