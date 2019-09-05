NCP turncoats Dhananjay Mahadik, Chitra Wagh made state BJP vice presidents

Mumbai: Dhananjay Mahadik and Chitra Wagh, both former NCP leaders, have been appointed vice presidents of the Maharashtra BJP. Both left the Nationalist Congress Party and joined the saffron party only recently.

The appointments were made by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday, party statement said. Mahadik was NCP MP from Kolhapur. He lost the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Wagh was chief of the NCP's women's wing in the state before switching loyalties. Shekhar Inamdar from Sangli has also been appointed as a state vice president, the BJP statement said.

Patil also formed region-wise committees to create awareness among people regarding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A "Seva Saptaah" (service week) will be observed to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday later this month, and region-wise committees have been set up for this purpose, the party said.