Mumbai: Traffic snarls, waterlogging; Order of the day

Mumbai: As Mumbai witnessed incessant rains on Wednesday, what followed was traffic snarls due to waterlogging across the city. With intense spells, the city police cautioned citizens by posting updates on Twitter handle.

As per Mumbai police, a heavy traffic jam was seen on the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway not only during peak hours but throughout the day. A senior traffic official said vehicular movement was slow due to heavy showers and waterlogging at various spots across the city.

Traffic snarls were reported at Amrut Nagar junction, Gandhi Nagar at Kanjurmarg, Sakinaka Junction, Sonapur Junction at Mulund, Netaji Palkar Chowk in Andheri Ganesh Mishthanna in Antop Hill, 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, Andheri Subway, Chincholi Port Rd in Malad, Shivaji Chowk in Antop Hill, Western Express Highway near Metro Station, Milan Subway, King Circle, Poisar Subway, Hindmata Junction, Dadar TT Circle, Postal Colony in Chembur, LBS Road in Kurla (W), Mazgaon dockyard junction.

The Mumbai Police tweeted: “Dear Mumbaikars, the IMD has indicated extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. Request to stay indoors and not to venture outside unless absolutely necessary. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai.”

The Mumbai Traffic Police had made several road traffic diversions due to waterlogging. A senior official said, traffic was diverted on both sides of the SV Road, along the National College, between Old Khar to Bandra talkies. Similar diversions were made in Sion near Hindmata Cinema on Dr. B. Ambedkar Road and Gandhi Market.

The subways at Santacruz, Dahisar, Malad and Andheri were shut for some time as they were flooded with water. Waterlogging was reported from Sion, Hindmata, Dadar, Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd. Other flood pockets also experienced waterlogging which led to a slowdown in traffic.