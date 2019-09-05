Mumbai: Runway to nowhere

Mumbai: A Delhi-bound Indigo flight with several passengers on board was stranded at the Mumbai airport runway on Wednesday for more than seven hours.

Passengers in the aircraft took to twitter to complain that they were neither allowed to deplane, nor given water or refreshments. Flight 6E-6097 was scheduled to leave Mumbai at 3:15 pm and reach Delhi at 5.30 pm. According to FlightAware website, the plane finally departed at 9:55 pm.

“People don't have even water to drink, some people are unconscious,” one Ravinder Sharma tweeted. Another twitter user asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to cancel the licence of the "pathetic" airline.

The passengers stranded in the flight tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Mumbai Police and the DGCA on Twitter describing their plight.

Meanwhile, Indigo in a statement said that many of their crew and ground support staff were not able to reach the airport due to the heavy rains in the city.

“Due to the unprecedented non-stop rain in Mumbai, there are close to 30 flights on ground. As a result of flooding and water logging on roads and the subsequent traffic jams, many of our ground support staff, crew and captains have not been able to reach the airport on time. As a result, the departure flights have also been held up. We are doing everything possible to restore normalcy,” the airline added.