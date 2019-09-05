Mumbai: 4 abduct contractor, partner, booked

Mumbai: Four men, including an MNS worker, were booked for kidnapping and threatening and trying to extort from a 30 year-old contractor of the BMC.

The complainant approached Malad Police and said the accused had threatened him of dire consequences were he to file an online tender on the BMC web­site without consulting the form­er and had demanded a cut.

Police said, the contractor, Mahi­pal­singh Chauhan, a resident of Bhayandar (E), owns a firm, Shakti Developers, with his partner, Shaktisingh Deora, 30.

The firm contracts repair works across Mumbai, approved by the municipality. Recently, Chauhan's firm had applied for a tender, which was passed in August and they were asked to pay a deposit of Rs 1.31 lakh. -Staff Reporter

Bhaskar Parab, an MNS party worker, got a whiff of the tender having been approved and called Deora to demand a five per cent cut from the Rs 26 lakh-worth tender.

Chauhan and Deora initially ignored the call. On August 30, when Chauhan was on his way to pay the deposit amount, he met Parab and his aide, Wagh.

The duo then approached him and forced him into their car, assaulted him, forced him to call Deora to meet them with a blank cheque and a letterhead, so that Parab could claim his share.

Parab and Wagh took Chauhan to the MNS office, where Parab's men slapped and abused Chauhan. They also threatened to kill him as he had failed to consult him (Parab) before filing the tender online.

After a while, Parab allegedly received a call from police, claiming someone had complained about the abduction. Promptly, the abductees were set free.

Later, Chauhan and Deora approached police and lodged a first information report. Malad Police have booked Parab, Wagh and two other men for assault, kidnapping, extortion and common intention, but no arrests were made. Police said investigations were under way and appropriate action would be taken after a probe.