Mumbai: 100 Gadchiroli villages cut off

Gadchiroli: Heavy rains lashed Gadchiroli for over 48 hours, after the IMD prediction. Bhamragadh taluka is again subm­er­ged, Pearlkota river is flooded, residents have been evacuated and over 100 villages have been cut off.

The administration evacuated people and asked residents to be cautious as heavy rain is predicted. Rainfall recorded is 61.7 mm while highest rainfall, of 243.3mm, has been recorded in Bhamraga­dh.

Since Tuesday, roads are shut. Due to heavy rain, water levels of Kota river increased tremendously and a flood alert is issued. Administration is on high alert as IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains in Gadchiroli, Nagpur and areas of Vidarbha.

The rain, made its presence felt in Vidarbha and Nagpur, which were reeling under drought and had experienced water cuts.