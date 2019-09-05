Chandrayaan 2 theme for this Ganpati

Mumbai: Thirty-seven-year-old interior designer, Deepak Makawana always celebrates Ganpati in a grand way and decorates the lord’s idol in a unique way. This time around, his theme is India’s Moon Mission ‘Chandayaan 2’.

On entering the Makwana’s Santacruz house, one can see an idol of Lord Ganesh sitting on a big table like structure and on both the sides, there is real time replicas of Chandrayaan 2. On the right of the idol, Makwana has made a real time replica of GSLV Mk-III rocket nicknamed ‘Bahu­bali’.

The replica is an elec­tr­onic machine, replicating the live demonstration of the liftoff. Makwana has also made a repli­ca of the moon, around which he has made Orbiter, the Lander Vik­ram and Rover Pragyan and tried to demonstrate how Vikram Lan­der and how the rover Pragyan will ride on the lunar surface.

“Mission Chandrayaan 2, is a proud moment for the whole nation. With the success of this mission, India will become the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to land on the moon. Further, India will become the first nation to explore the south pole of the Moon,” said Makwana

This is not the first time Makawana has made a huge replicas. Earlier, Makwana has made replicas of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial, T2 airport, recreated Kedarnath floods, Mumbai Metro, Bandra Worli Sea Link and many more.

It is the 28th years of Ganesh festival at the Makwana’s place. Since it’s unique and creative, kids enjoys it the most. Kids from the family and especially from the neighbours come here every year to see the decoration.

Makwana also prefers to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly way. The idol is made up of Shadu Mati, while 80 per cent material used in decoration is recycled. Even the plywood used for the platform will be later on use for making furniture, said Makwana.