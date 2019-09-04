Mumbai: Ten puppies found brutally killed in Goregaon

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, at least 10 puppies were found brutally killed in Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon, on August 29. Goregaon Police have registered an offence against a group of people who have been captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area but, as of now, there are no leads in the case.

The accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of mischief by killing or maiming an animal (429) and under the relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to police, an animal lover from Goregaon, Swapnil Patel, found the puppies in Jawahar Nagar last Tuesday. Since it was raining, Patel had made a makeshift plastic tent for them on the footpath.

Vijay Mohnani of Bombay Animal Rights, said, "A few schoolkids would check on the pups and pour some milk for them at 7 am daily. On Thursday morning, the children were horrified to find the plastic house broken and the mutilated carcasses. Two dead puppies were also found under a car parked across the plastic house in a similar state."

"When we scanned CCTV footage of the area, we saw a group of people passing by the spot where the puppies were found dead and this group is the prime suspect in the case," said an officer from the Goregaon police station.

"We have tried to identify those people who were captured on CCTV, but it seems these men are not from the area and that is why we have announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 to any person who has information about these culprits," said Mohnani.