Mumbai: Rains cause traffic snarls, Ganpati Visarjan too gets affected

Mumbai: Overnight rains in the city led to traffic snarls, water logging on Tuesday, adding to the woes of the special traffic arrangement made for the one-and-a-half day’s Ganpati Visarjan in areas of Mumbai like Andheri, Sion and King Circle.

Vehicular movement on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH), as well as on the SV Road and Link Road was hit. Along with office goers, devotees who queued up outside Ganpati pandals were either enjoying the rains or standing with their umbrellas.

Moreover, heavy rains also caused water logging, which futher led the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to announce traffic diversions. A traffic official said, vehicles from Samaj Mandir Hall, Pratiksha Nagar were diverted via Jai Shankar Yagnik Marg, while that from Sion road no.24 was diverted to Sion road no. 3. Similar diversions were observed on SV Road near National College in Bandra, which was diverted via PD Hinduja Link Road. Vehicular movement from Shell Colony in Chembur was diverted to VN Purav Marg in Chembur Naka.

Meanwhile, the one-and-a-half day Ganpati idols that were out for immersions saw mixed emotions on the streets. As some of the devotees bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa with dances and happiness, others covered themselves with raincoats.