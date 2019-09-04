Mumbai: 30-year-old arrested for raping minor girl in Oshiwara, arrested

Mumbai: A 30-year-old petty thief was arrested by Oshiwara Police on Monday, for raping a six-year-old minor girl the previous night.

The arrested accused, Shohain Ansari, has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred near Anand Nagar in Oshiwara on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1. Police said that Ansari knew the girl and her family as they lived in the same neighbourhood, and had lured the minor girl to a secluded place by offering a chocolate and raped her.

Ansari then threatened her with dire consequences, if she confided in anybody about the incident. When the girl reached home late, her mother enquired and took the girl into confidence as she saw her weep. She narrated the incident to her family members.

The girl's family rushed to Oshiwara police station early on September 1, at 7.30am and registered a case of rape and sexual assault against Ansari. Police booked Ansari and began investigating.