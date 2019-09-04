Mumbai: 2 men push security guard into Powai lake

Mumbai: A security guard was allegedly assaulted and pushed into the Powai lake, after he stopped two persons from fishing in the lake. The security guard, Sherbahadur Khan, approached the police and registered a case against the duo. Police, however, have not made any arrests and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, Khan, a security guard deployed near Powai lake saw two men fishing along the lake. Fishing in Powai lake has been banned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last year. In a bid to stop the duo, Khan asked them to not fish and leave the premises. The duo, however, ensued in a verbal spat with Khan and began hurling abuses at him.

Police said, Khan tried to keep his calm and requested them to tone down their volume and leave, otherwise he would call police. Threatened by the mention of police, the accused duo pushed Khan into the lake, in a bid to kill him and fled from the spot.