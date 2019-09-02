Rana Jagjit Singh Patil, Jaykumar Gore, Dhanajay Mahadik join BJP

Mumbai: In an expected political move, the BJP has successfully poached three leaders from the Opposition parties. Rana Jagjit Singh Patil, NCP legislator from Osmanabad district, Jaykumar Gore Congress legislator from Satara district and Dhanajay Mahadik, former Member of Parliament from Kolhapur and NCP leader joined BJP on Sunday at Solapur in the presence of Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and BJP national president and CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The NCP suffered a huge setback in Osmanabad as Jagjit Singh Patil joined BJP. He lost 2019 Lok Sabha election against Omraje Nimbalkar of the Shiv Sena. His father Padmasingh Patil is close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Sunetra Pawar, wife of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, is the sister of Padmasingh Patil.

Another NCP leader Mahadik lost the 2019 LS election from Kolhapur against Sanjay Mandlik of Shiv Sena. In this election, Congress leader Bunty Patil helped the Shiv Sena.

Congress legislator Jaikumar Gore, who was once considered the right-hand of Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan joined BJP. He helped BJP’s Madha LS candidate Ranjit Singh Naik Nimbalkar and played a key role in his victory.