Maharashtra: Congress MLA Abdul Sattar joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Two-term Congress MLA and former Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar joined the Shiv Sena on Monday. Sattar, who represents Sillod Assembly seat in Aurangabad district, joined the Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence here.

He resigned as Congress MLA before the general elections held earlier this year and helped the then BJP state president Raosaheb Danve, who won from Jalna Lok Sabha constituency, which covers the Sillod Assembly segment.

Sattar headed the animal husbandry department in the previous Congress-NCP coalition government. After inducting Sattar into the Sena, Thackeray hinted that he may get the party ticket for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

"I would like to see the Sena win from Sillod Assembly constituency. It is an important seat for us," the Sena chief told reporters here. Several leaders from the opposition Congress and NCP have joined either the BJP or the Sena in the recent weeks. The Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next month.