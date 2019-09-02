Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Mumbai, offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the revered Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shah was given a warm welcome at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on his arrival by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers. Wishing countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Union Minister Amit Shah had also tweeted saying, "Heartiest good wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi." Amit Shah is also scheduled to offer prayers at Lalbaug later today which houses 'Lalbaugcha Raja', one of the most prominent Ganesh Pandals in the city.

The 10-day Hindu festival is observed to celebrate Lord Ganesha's birthday. On Sunday, the minister also addressed his party's 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.