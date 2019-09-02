Avoid Mumbai traffic during Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 by following these alternate routes

As Mumbaikars gear up to welcome their favourite lord Ganesh in the city, Mumbai Police released a detailed list of roads which will be closed for vehicular traffic from September 2 to September 12 during the 11-day festival.

As per the Mumbai Police press note the traffic for the following routes will be suspended for 11 days of Ganpati Celebrations.

"The administration has designated 129 places for immersion of idols placed at about 7,703 public pandals and 1,32,452, domestic Ganesh registered with it." according to Mid-Day. Around 99 Parking spots will be completely closed and other 18 roads also will be closed for smooth traffic movement on the festival.

As many as 40,000 policemen including senior officers, personnel of SRPF, QRT, coast guard, and railway police will maintain a hawk-eyed vigil for the widely celebrated festival.