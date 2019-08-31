Urmila Matondkar has not spoken to in-laws in Jammu&Kashmir in 22 days

Mumbai: Actress-turned-politi­cian Urmila Matondkar said her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir has not been able to communicate with his parents, who live in J&K, for the past 22 days.

“The quest­i­on is not about abrogating Art 370 but the manner in which it was done,” the Congress leader told the media. She said her in-laws suffer from diabetes and high BP.

“My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there. Both are diabe­tic, have high blood pressure. Tod­ay is the 22nd day, neither me nor my husband have been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home,” she said.