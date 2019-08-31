Shiv Sena-BJP pact to cut trees for Metro, alleges Opposition

Mumbai: After the proposal of cutting down of about 2,234 trees for the metro car shed in Aarey Colony in Goregaon has been approved by the Tree Authority, political parties began accusing each other.

The leader of the opposition Ravi Raja alleged that the Shiv Sena and BJP have worked hand in glove for approving this proposal. They made a secret mutual agreement for supporting their proposals. Both the parties are cheating Mumbaikars, he claimed.

Ravi Raja said, "we are not opposed to this proposal. For the last two years, we have been opposing the cutting of trees. Until then nothing happened. But two members of our tree authority opposed this proposal and quit."

Congress' Mumbai President has instructed the leader of opposition in BMC Ravi Raja to file an affidavit in the court opposing BMC's decision to cut trees for construction of the car shed.

“We will support a social organisation that is going to court to challenge this matter. The tree department is not even revealing the suggestions received by 80,000 citizens.

It seems there is pressure from the chief minister. So the proposal was approved in a hurry. This clearly indicated that Shiv Sena and BJP agreed for the proposal of both parties -- Shiv Sena for coastal road and BJP for metro car shed project.

This is a match fixing between Sena and BJP. The public will definitely teach them a lesson,” said Ravi Raja. Jagdish Kutty and Sushma Rai, Congress corporators and a member of the Tree Authority said, "we have been opposing cutting of trees for the last two years.

Our Mumbai president, Milind Deora and leader of opposition Ravi Raja opposed the proposal of cutting of the green lungs of the city for construction of the metro car shed.

“On Thursday, Congress members of the Tree Authority walked out in protest of the proposal. Voting took place 45 minutes after the Congress corporators left the meeting. If this proposal was to be disapproved, then why was it referred back in the last meeting of the Tree Authority."

Kickbacks alleged

The chairman of the standing committee in BMC, Yashwant Jadhav, alleged that the three experts in the tree authority had received money from Sam India Company for voting in their favour. When Free Press Journal tried to speak to a member of the expert panel, Dr Chandrakant Salunke, he was not available for comment.