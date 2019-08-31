Shiv Sena attempts to strengthen Maratha base

Mumbai: Vinod Patil, who fought a legal battle for the Maratha reservation, has got an offer to join politics from the Shiv Sena. The offer was from Aaditya Thackeray, who was in Aurangabad on Friday. This is being seen as a major step by the Sena to strengthen its base in the Maratha community.

Thackeray visited Patil’s home and discussed various issues with him for almost half an hour. “How long you will be away from politics? Join Shiv Sena,” were the words of Aaditya.

Vinod Patil first successfully fought the legal battle for the reservation for the Maratha community in the Bombay High Court and later in the Supreme Court.

Aaditya was in Aurangabad for his mass outreach programme Jan Aashirwad Yatra. While going to address a rally, Aaditya halted at the Vinod Patil’s home.

He was accompanied by minister Eknath Shinde, former lawmaker Chandrakant Khaire and Shiv Sena Aurangabad District chief Ambadas Danve.

After a brief discussion in presence of all the leaders, Aaditya had a closed-door one- to-one discussion with Vinod Patil. Apart from politics, they reportedly discussed possibility of giving free education.