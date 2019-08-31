Pass percentage drops to just 22.86 per cent

Mumbai: Just 22.86 per cent of the students cleared the exams of the state board’s Class X of the online examination. The result was announced on Friday. Of the total 2,21,629 students, who had appeared in the exam, just 50,667 passed. The exam was conducted between July 17 and July 30.

The students can check their result on www.mahresult.nic.in. As many as 1,18,161 students flunked in one or two subjects. In Mumbai, total 53,934 students appeared in the exam. Of them, 7,812 students passed the supplementary exam.

The deadline to apply for reevaluation is from (Saturday) August 31 to September 9. Application forms for photocopies of the answer-sheet can be applied from August 31 to September 19. For re-evaluation of the answer-sheets, the students must first obtain a photocopy of the answer-sheet.