Mumbai: NCP presses for a SIT probe

Mumbai: The family of the Aurangabad teen who was gang raped in Mumbai has refused to accept her body because it has been over a month since the incident and none of the accused have been arrested. The 19-year-old died on August 28.

"Till the time the accused are not arrested we will not claim her body," said her parents.The girl's mother told a Marathi news channel that the family wanted justice. "What happened with my daughter should not happen to other girls.

My daughter should get justice. We want justice," she said. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, the party's Mumbai chief Nawab Malik and

legislator Vidya Chavan along with party workers protested on the streets of Chembur on Friday. The teen was gangraped by her friends on July 7 at Chembur.

The protest march was from Lal Dongar area in Chembur to Chunabhatti police station.

The NCP chose to protest at Chunabhatti police station because they feel the police failed to take adequate steps to nab the per-petrators. Sule handed over a letter on behalf of the party to the police.

Alleging that the girl's father was being pressurised, Sule accused the government of muzzling voices. "The government is trying to muzzle voices. It tries to threaten all.

This government is insensitive about women safety. Women are not getting justice," said Sule, the daughter of NCP president Sharad Pawar. She also said she would take the girl's brother to the Director General of Police.

"We are standing by the family on humanitarian grounds. We want a special investigative team to probe this heinous crime. In many parts of Maharashtra, young girls are being targeted and raped.

The home department has failed miserably in taking cognisance and stepping up preventive measures. If they're unable to handle this, they should resign," taunted Sule, her remarks being aimed at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the home minister.

The deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe said she has instructed Mumbai Police to trace the accused and ensure that a chargesheet is filed in the matter. The girl lived with her family in Aurangabad and had come to live with her brother for the last two months.

On the day of the incident, she told her brother, she was going out with her friends to a birthday party. However, afterwards, she was sexually assaulted by her four male friends. When she returned home, she was ill and her legs were shaking.

Her brother thought she had suffered a paralytic attack and called their father to Mumbai so he could take her back home. The father took her to Jalna, where she was taken to the primary health centre.

However, as her health did not improve, she was moved to a hospital in Aurangabad on July 24. At that time, the doctors prepared her case papers and conducted tests.

This was when it came to light that she had been sexually assaulted and her parents were informed about it. They took the girl into confidence and asked her to narrate her ordeal.

She then told them how she had been gangraped by four of her friends. Her father immediately filed a first information report (FIR) at the Begumpura police station.

The case has been transferred to the Chunabhatti police station here. Since the incident occurred in Chunabhatti, a case has also been registered with the police. However, the family members say Chunabhatti police are protecting the four youth.

The police have clarified saying they have not found concrete evidence but have assured they will arrest the accused. The minister of state for home, Deepak Kesarkar, has assured the family, even if the accused are absconding, they will not be spared.