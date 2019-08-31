Mumbai: MP doctor held in caste certificate scam

Mumbai: The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai crime branch has arrested a doctor from Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, in the MBBS bogus caste certificate case. The doctor has been identified as Abdul Wahab Haji Dawood Mirza, 65, who is the mastermind of this scam, unearthed in 2011-2012.

According to the CIU officer, Wahab and his gang had issued nearly bogus caste certificates to hundreds of aspiring MBBS students. Nearly 50 cases have been registered against this gang in 2012, across Maharashtra. When the scam first exposed, Wahab a resident of Nagapada, was arrested along with his gang members.

In fact the police have lost count of the number of people working in this gang. However, after securing the bail, Wahab escaped and remained untraceable till Friday.

After Wahab escaped, many cases of bogus caste certificates were registered against him. He helped innumerable aspiring MBBS students acquire admissions to leading medical colleges on the basis of these fake certifcates. Even the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against him in which he is still a wanted accused. Mumbai police had made several efforts to locate him but had failed previously.

Few days ago, the CIU received a tip off on a tuberculosis and chest specialist doctor, named Wahab who has been working in an MP hospital.

The CIU team reached MP and began looking for this doctor. During their investigations, the officers learnt of a doctor by the same name has ben working at the Index Medical College in Indore.

The CIU team rushed to the college and arrested Wahab. The CIU team has left for Mumbai after which he will be produced before the court.