Mira-Bhayandar to get Addl Tehsildar

Bhayandar: The residents of Mira-Bhayandar were anticipating that their twin city will soon be elevated to a tehsil status. However, they will have to remain contended with the office of an Additional Tehsildar for now.

The facility is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of September. In a bid to ensure transparency and speedy work, the state government had committed to take the administration to the doorstep of people by decentralising the daily work at the existing tehsil offices in all major districts by opening additional ones in all major cities.

“We will provide a space for the office. Alternatives at easily accessible locations, including the LBT building in Bhayandar (West) or space in an amenity building in Kanakia are under consideration,” said Khatgaonkar.

Presently, people living in the twin city have to travel all the way to Thane to procure important government documents such as income, domicile and senior citizen certificates.

Apart from registries and documentation, there has been a steep rise in land related disputes and litigation owing to the rapid urbanisation in the twin city in the past decade.

“Creating an independent tehsil needs huge infrastructural set-up. The additional tehsildar will have all powers that are needed to cater to the needs of the twin city,” said legislator Narendra Mehta.

The existing office in Thane city caters to the needs of three municipal corporations, including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar, which added to common man’s woes.

While necessary clearances have been procured from all concerned departments, a funding pattern to set up the much-needed facility has been created.

Moreover, the designated officer will keep a check on the rampant attack on environment that happen in the form of massive dumping on mangrove belts.

