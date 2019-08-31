Jalna rape: Women’s panel seeks ‘justice’

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has taken cognizance of the gruesome incident of the gang rape and death of the teenager from Jalna. The commission has ordered the investigating team to invoke murder charges against the criminals.

Notably, four men gang raped a teenager in Chunabhatti on July 7. The girl, who was being treated in a hospital at Aurangabad died on Thursday.

Taking cognizance of the incident, MSCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar has ordered the Chunabhatti police to file a report on the status of the investigation in the case.

"You are directed to file a status report of the entire investigation conducted till date in the incident. The report must be filed latest by August 31," Rahatkar has told the senior inspector of Chunabhatti police.

The two-page letter written by Rahatkar further stated, "further, you must invoke murder charges against all the four men arrested in the gruesome incident."

The chairperson of MSCW has also ordered the investigating team to ensure the victim gets monetary assistance. "You are further ordered to ensure that the family of the victim gets the monetary compensation under the Manodhairya scheme," the letter reads.