Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: This is the number you need to call if Ganesh Mandals break the rules

Not only that, citizens can make a complaint on toll-free number - 1800223467. The complaint line is open for all. People can register complaints against the pandal which occupies roads or footpaths or is making noise beyond the permissible limits. Anyone can register such complaints on 1292 or 1293 through MTNL. People can send a message on 9920760525 WhatsApp number. The civic body has also provided mcgm.licnp@gmail.com account to send complaints regarding pandal, unauthorised posters, banners and noise pollution.

While improved technology has ensure that loudspeakers that are easily available and are relatively cheap, traditional instruments like dhol tasha have come to dominate the festival over the last few years. According to noise pollution rules, the permissible decibel levels during the day is 50dB in silence zones and 55 dB in residential areas.

There are 13,000 Ganpati mandals across the city, and this year they will have to follow a strict code of conduct. The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, the umbrella of Ganpati mandals in the city, has issued a set of "dos and don'ts". BSGSS has given this instruction to check violations by the mandals or organisers. Among the guidelines are - warning against noise pollution and to consider devotional songs instead of remixes played by DJs during the Ganeshotsav. The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti has also warned mandals of legal consequences if any "dos and don'ts' are violated.