Day 1 of No-Parking drive: BMC earns Rs 65,000 from violators

Mumbai: The BMC on its day 1 of the drive to stop illegal parking on roads, recovered a fine of Rs65,000 from 28 vehicle owners for flouting the prescribed parking rules.

On day 1 of of the implementation of the new parking rules, 28 vehicle owners were caught parking vehicles in the new ‘No Parking’ areas declared by the BMC. Six two-wheelers, 2 three-wheelers and 20 four-wheelers were slapped the penalty.

Recently, the BMC located the city’s five important routes, which were announced as ‘No-Parking’ areas by the civic body. The Municipal commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi, directed the ward officers to take action anyone violating the rules and parking one’s vehicle in the ‘No-Parking Zone’ on the five designated areas.

The five important routes declared as ‘No Parking’ areas are Maharshi Karve Marg, Gokhale Marg, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, DN Nagar, and Swami Vivekanand Marg.

“Strict action will be taken against motorists, who park their vehicles within 50 metres of any BEST bus stop and within a radius of 500 metres of the authorised parking lots.

The civic administration is convinced that the implementation of new parking rules has mitigated traffic woes to a great extent,” said a senior civic official.