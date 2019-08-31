Bal Yogi devotees block highway in sanctuary

Bhayandar: As JCB’s continued pulling down the illegal constructions, hundreds of irate devotees blocked the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway to register their protest against the demolition of the Bal Yogi Sadanand Maharaj Ashram located inside the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday.

Reciting bhajan’s and raising slogans against the authorities, the protestors including women squatted on the junction of the highway connecting Mumbai, Virar and Thane, bringing. vehicular movement to a grinding halt for more than three hours.

Normalcy returned at around 5 pm, nearly a couple of hours after the agitation was withdrawn, police said. Meanwhile, ashram supporters and locals staged a Rasta Roko on Thursday evening at Rai village near Bhayandar- which is the birthplace of Bal Yogi Sadanand Maharaj.

By Suresh Golani