Top 3 performing MLAs of Mumbai

Mumbai : A report published ahead of the state Assembly election has brought to light that of all the 36 MLAs of Mumbai, the top three performers of the present term are Amin Patel (Congress), Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena) and Aslam Shaikh (Congress).

The scale of ranking is based upon scrutinising overall sessions attended by each MLA, the income tax paid by them, assessing the criminal records and rate of awareness and accesibility among the voters of the constituency.

Each MLAs were marked out of 100 per cent based on the above credentials. The report is revealed by Praja Foundation, a non-profit organisation, which research on the accountability and transparency in governance.

Representatives of the organisation did a ground research where they visited the legislatures of each MLA and interacted with the voters. Thus checking the quality of lives of the voters.

The representatives have also done a background research on the criminal records filed on each constituency along with session attendance.

Congress MLA Amin Patel of Mumbai City's Mumbadevi constituency, topped the table with 79.58 per cent, his clean criminal record and being the 'least corrupted' MLA earned him the top spot in the ranking.

Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu of the Dindoshi constituency of the Mumbai Suburbs earned the second spot with a 76.87 per cent. He has also been accredited as the MLA with 'zero' criminal record by the foundation.

Congress Aslam Shaikh of the Malad (West) constituency earned his place on the third spot with 75.12 per cent. In his term his attendance and the quality of questions raised by him in the assembly has earned him this feather on his cap.

It was also found that the corruption rate among the MLAs have fallen from 38 per cent in the last term (2014) to 14 per cent in the present term and 13 out of the 36 MLAs have criminal record against them.

Of the 36 MLAs the scaling is done for 32 MLAs as four of them are ministers thus they don't raise any question to the government in the assembly.