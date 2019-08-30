Mumbai: Two ‘elitist’ burglars held

Mumbai: The Khar police has arrested two history sheeters who had a penchant for breaking into houses in elite Mumbai suburbs. The duo has admitted to breaking into at least 20 suburban flats; it is another matter that they are named in over 50 housebreaking crimes.

The good news is that the police have recovered some of the stolen valuables which include luxury watches, expensive pens, cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.5-3 crore.

According to the police, housebreaking cases have been on the rise in areas like Khar, Bandra, Juhu and Santacruz for the last few months. The initial breakthrough came when the police vetted the CCTV footage of the housebreaking cases.

In one particular CCTV clip, serial offenders Kishor Pawar alias Bunty and Rahul Gurav were spotted leaving a Khar building after one of the robberies.

The police activated their network, mainly the informers, and put out pictures of the duo. Eventually, it led to the arrests. During the questioning, the arrested duo confessed to stealing from 20 houses which they broke into at Bandra, Andheri, Juhu and Santacruz.

"The arrested duo would sneak in stealthily, quickly finish their job and leave the burgled house within a few minutes. ‘‘The entire activity is hush-hush without the residents even getting a whiff of what was happening," said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, the deputy commissioner of police (zone 9).

The duo mostly targeted houses in buildings that were underdoing repairs, taking advantage of the scaffolding. They would climb up the bamboos and break into the houses.

Like professionals, they would do a recce of such buildings in advance before targeting them, said Dahiya. Pawar and Gurav have confessed to 14 housebreak thefts in Khar, two thefts in Juhu and four thefts in Bandra area.

The arrested duo were produced in local magistrate court on Thursday and remanded in police custody till September 3.