Mumbai: TV actress beaten by roommate

Mumbai: Television actress Nalini Negi has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her roommate Preeti Rana and her mother Snehlata for physically assaulting her. Pictures of the actress with her bruised face have gone viral on the social media.

According to police, the actress filed an FIR at Oshiwara police station against Preeti and Snehlata on August 21. She said in a statement, she used to live with Preeti for a few years, but later moved out to stay alone at a flat in Oshiwara.

A few months later, when Preeti was unable to find a place for herself, she asked to stay with Nalini, to which the actress agreed. Things however turned sour when Preeti’s mother arrived and started staying as well. Recently, Snehlata begn arguing with Nalini as the latter was leaving for gym with a friend.

The argument escalated with Snehlata using foul language and soon things turned violent after Preeti and her mother attacked Nalini with a glass. The accused duo allegedly jumped on Nalini and began hitting her brutally. The actress then approached Oshiwara Police and registered an FIR.

Police said, Snehlata and Preeti have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, but are yet to be arrested.