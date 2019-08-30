Mumbai: BMC clears 6 six acres near Bandra reclamation, plants 2,000 trees as part of its urban forest project

On Wednesday, the BMC cleared six acres near Bandra reclamation along the Mithi River and planted 2,000 trees as part of its urban forest project.

According to the Indian Express, BMC had identified five plots in the city for its urban forest project last month. Sharad Ughade, H-West ward officer, told the leading daily, “In a month, the BMC will plant another 1,000 trees and the place will be thrown open to the public. Around one million litres of water treated daily from the Bandra Sewage Treatment Plant will be used for watering this urban forest.”

In the Urban Forests, BMC plans to plant as many trees as possible so as to create a dense plantation at the spot. The civic body has selected Gardens at Kurla, Bandra fort, Chandivli, Annabhau Sathe Garden and Step Garden at Kandivli, which are over 20,000 square metres, (excluding Step Garden, which is 19,000 square metres) to be turned into Urban Forests.

The plot at Bandra reclamation will have dense forestation and a natural earth pathway. “We are not constructing seating arrangements at the reclamation, as the area falls under Coastal Regulation Zone,” Ughade told the Indian Express.