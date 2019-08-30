BMC's new public garden timing hailed by citizens

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared the new increased timings of its gardens that will be kept open from 6 am till 10 pm, thus facilitating citizens who have a long work schedule in their respective occupations.

BMC has conveyed this message to all its garden teams and even on its Facebook page. The corporation also advised citizens that if they are not allowed to enter a garden as per the new timing, they can show BMC's directive to the caretaker of the garden, if the message was not circulated.

BMC's department has identified some gardens that used to be kept locked for few hours during the day, thus enabling the staff to do maintenance work.

Going forward, it has been decided that work will continue even when people use the garden, as per the new timing. The maintenance team can barricade certain sections of the garden or caution visitors about their ongoing work.

"Every Mumbaikar and tourist should be able to relax, meet their friends and colleagues and generally enjoy the greenery. We are committed to improve things and do everything possible to raise the happiness quotient of Mumbaikars," said a civic official fromthe garden department.

He further said that the garden department will ensure that sufficient lighting and other amenities exist in gardens. For this, it has requested citizens to be patient and supportive with their active cooperation.

BMC also requested all Mumbaikars to be vigilant and help it to maintain the gardens and its decorum, thus ensuring that they are not damaged or vandalised and ensure no acts are carried out by anyone that are inappropriate in public areas.

By Vikas Nag