Tribal Ashram schools to be English medium

Mumbai: The cabinet of the state government approved 50 Tribal Ashram school into English medium schools. Alongside the introduction of English Medium classes the cabinet also approved of introducing arithmetic and science in English language for the students studying from sixth to eighth standard.

There are total number on 502 government Ashram-schools under the tribal development department for the students belonging to socio-educationally backward tribal groups in the remote areas of the state.

Out of these 121 schools are higher secondary affiliated to Maharashtra State Board Education which comprise of around 2 lakh students.

Under the scheme of providing students admission to the designated schools of state government, tribal students enrolled in private schools are studying free of cost from standard 1 to 12. More than 54000 students are studying in 179 private schools are under this scheme so far.

In the first phase around 2000 students will be admitted in English medium school every year which will increase the standard of higher education of tribal children.

The cabinet also approved to introduce classes from 1st to 5th standards in Ekalavya residential schools under Nashik Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society (NMTPSS).

In order to provide quality education to the Scheduled Tribe Students, The Central Government initiated “Ekalavya Residential Schools” on the basis of Navodaya Vidyalayas, through the funds distributed under Articles 275 (2) of the Indian constitutions, for the socio-economic development of the tribals in the country.