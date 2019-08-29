Mumbai: No parking on 5 key city roads

Mumbai: The civic administration is on a drive to stop illegal parking on roads. As a part of this exercise, five important routes in the city will cease to have any provision for parking from August 30.

‘‘As of now, this rule will be implemented only on five important routes under BMC's jurisdiction on an experimental basis,’’ said BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

The five routes which will be ‘no-parking’ corridors are -- Maharashi Karve Marg, from Churchgate to Grant Road station; Gokhale Marg in Dadar to Portuguese church; Lalbahadur Shastri Marg in the eastern suburbs, from Kalpataru to Nirmal lifestyle; D N Nagar metro station to Oshiwara creek; and Swami Vivekanand Marg to Oshiwara creek, both in western suburbs.

The BMC has already intensified its crackdown on illegal parking and is slapping hefty fines on errant motorists, who park in no-parking zones and on main roads

Strict action will be taken against vehicles owners who park within 50 metres of any bus stop and within a radius of 500 metres of any BEST bus stop. The civic administration is convinced that implementation of new parking rules has mitigated traffic problems to a large extent.

Route details

Maharashi Karve Marg, which is from Churchgate Station to Grant Road, a distance of 3.5 km

Gokhale Marg in Dadar to Portuguese Church, also a 3.5 km-long stretch

Lalbahadur Shastri Marg in the eastern suburbs, from Kalpataru to Nirmal lifestyle -- 1.5 km stretch

N Nagar metro station to Oshiwara creek, which is a distance of 2 km

Swami Vivekanand Marg to Oshiwara creek, which is a distance of 6 km