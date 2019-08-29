Mumbai: Medical interns to get Rs 11,000 as new stipend amount

Mumbai: There is a piece of good news for medical interns across the state and civic-run hospitals as the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has decided to increase the existing stipend amount from Rs 6, 000 to Rs 11, 000. Senior official said from the next month medical interns will get hiked stipend amount.

“We have increased the stipend amount by 45 per cent which means they will be getting an increase of Rs 5,000. The stipend will now be Rs 11,000, which they will receive from September onwards,” said Dr TP Lahane, director, DMER.

The intern doctors have been fighting for a hike in the stipend. In a circular given by the Medical Council of India (MCI), interns are supposed to get 50 per cent of the amount of what residents get in the first year.

However, this was not followed in Maharashtra. In a meeting on 10 July 2015, it was proposed that the stipend would be raised to an amount of Rs 11,000.

Dr Nitish Nadkarni, Vice President, GGMC, Mumbai, said, August 28 is a historic day for all the interns across the state, as the cabinet approved our request of increasing the stipend of intern doctors which was pending since 2015. The beneficiaries of the stipend hike are the interns of MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda and Unani.