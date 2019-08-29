Maharashtra: NCP accuses BJP of ‘political debauchery’

Pandharpur: With several opposition leaders switching allegiance to the BJP, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Wednesday accused the ruling party of attaining pinnacle of “political debauchery”.

Patil, who arrived in Pandharpur town of Solapur district as part of the NCP’s ‘Shivswarajya Yatra’, alleged the BJP does not want other parties to exist.

Hence, he said, the BJP was welcoming leaders from opposition parties into its fold. Patil also dismissed reports claiming possibility of senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal joining the Shiv Sena.

The NCP’s yatra is a mass contact exercise undertaken by the Sharad Pawar-led party in parts of the state, ahead of the Assembly polls due in September-October.

“The BJP does not want other parties to exist. Therefore, leaders are being made to join the ruling party...the BJP has reached the pinnacle of political debauchery,” Patil alleged while talking to reporters here. He claimed some opposition leaders were being lured to join the ruling party.