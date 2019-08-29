Cessed buildings may go to MHADA

Mumbai: In a bid to expedite the redevelopment of cessed buildings which are in an extremely dilapidated condition or those that are at least 30 years old, the State government has decided to allow MHADA to redevelop the structures if the owner or residents fail to take any initiative for the same.

There are around 20 lakh occupants in these cessed building in Mumbai. The State Cabinet on Wednesday accordingly approved a proposal to amend the MHADA Act; for this purpose an Ordinance will be issued.

“If the builder stops the redevelopment in the middle or if the builder is not giving rent to the residents, MHADA will acquire these buildings and redevelop them.

If the owner or Housing society of cessed building does not submit any proposal of redevelopment in 6 months after the building was served notice by the BMC, the MHADA can acquire such a building and redevelop it, the press statement issued by state government said.

The residents of cessed building, which are more than 30 years old and were earlier redeveloped by MHADA or authorities under MHADA, will now get 300 square feet flat if these buildings again undergo redevelopment.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced this on June 28 this year while replying to a debate on this issue in the Assembly. But it took almost two months to take the decision in this regard.

CLUSTER DEVELOPMENT:

The state cabinet also decided to promote cluster development of cessed buildings and adjacent non-cessed buildings. These buildings will be redeveloped as clusters and necessary amendments will be made in the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034 by the Urban Development Department.