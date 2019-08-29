ACB catches prosecutor accepting bribe inside sessions court

Mumbai: An additional public prosecutor was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 at the sessions court here on Thursday, police said.

The anti-corruption bureau allegedly caught Mangesh Arote (39) red-handed inside the sessions court building, an official said. Arote had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from an accused to help him get discharged from a criminal case, the ACB official said.

The accused had filed a discharge application. After he approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Arote was arrested. A case was registered against Arote under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is on, the ACB official said.

Incidentally, Arote was representing the police in the case of negligence filed against civic officials following the collapse of the foot overbridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here.