Mumbai: Vendor killed by rag picker

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, a 63-year-old coconut vendor was allegedly murdered by a rag picker for objecting to his littering outside his shop.

The vendor has been identified as Mohammad Ali. Soon after the incident, Azad Maidan police arrested the accused Rajesh Vishwakarma from a nearby eatery.

The victim, Ali, had a stall where he sold tender coconuts near Liberty theatre at Marine Lines. On Monday morning, Vishwakarma, a rag picker, who was sitting outside Ali's shop is said to have made a mess there.

According to the police, Ali objected and asked Vishwakarma not to litter in front of his shop. Soon an argument broke out between the two. Further, in a fit of rage, Vishwakarma attacked him with a bamboo stick and then hit him on the head with a paver block.

Ali was immediately rushed to the nearby Bombay Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, while Vishwakarma escaped. Police reached the spot and arrested Vishwakarma from a hotel in Dhobi Talao.

"We took the description of the accused from few eye witnesses and sent a team to search for him. The accused was arrested in two hours," said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.

Vishwakarma was arrested under the Indian Penal Code sections of murder (302), he was produced before Esplanade court and was remanded in police custody.