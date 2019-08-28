Mumbai: Tak Tak gang gets MCOCA charges

Thane: Thane police has slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 10 members of the inter-state “Tak Tak” gang, 9 were arrested two months ago, that is involved in over 50 crime cases across six states.

Police said that around 20 cases of crime were committed by this gang in the Thane region. The Tak Tak gang used the modus operandi of diverting attention of motorists or passengers to steal their valuables.

Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3 of Thane police said, "our action is aimed at conveying a strong message to criminals. By slapping MCOCA charges, the accused will not easily get bail for years."

In June the gang was caught by the anti-robbery squad led by Assistant Police Inspector Avinash Palde near a nationalised bank in Kalyan where it had come to commit a crime.

The arrested accused are Saloman Lajar Gogula (29), Iliaraj Keshavraj (30), Sanjay Naidu (25), Benjiman Irgaddinlla (26), Dasu Yedda (28), Arun Petla (24), Rajan Gogula (46), Mosha Yakub (30) and Daniel Akula (25). One gang member is still on the run.