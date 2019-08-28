Mumbai: Assembly poll dates to be announced after Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: While Maharashtra have decked up for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the dates for the assembly elections are yet to be decided. The eagerness may end soon, as the dates are likely to be announced soon after the Ganeshotsav.

The term of the ongoing assembly ends on November 9, thus it is mandatory for the election commission to complete all the pre-election procedures before the said date.

Ganeshotsav will be celebrated this year between September 2 to 12. Hence it is likely that the date of assembly elections will be announced on the second week of September, the second day after the Ganesh immersion.

In 2014, the assembly election dates were announced after the Ganeshotsav, and the code of conduct were placed on September 12. The voting took place on October 15 and the results were announced on October 19. The oath ceremony took place on October 31.