Metro car depot is not on forest land: Ashwini Bhide

Mumbai: Over stiff opposition from citizens including environmentalist on the proposed car depot in Aarey, Ashwini Bhide, managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Coporation Ltd (MMRCL) Metro-3 (Colaba--Bandra--SEEPZ) stated that a lot of wrong information has been circulated.

"The proposed land belongs to the dairy department and the state cabinet after much consideration handed over the plot to us. The proposed piece of land is surrounded by three sides of existing roads and yes there are trees but it is not a forest," she asserted.

Bhide further stated that opposing depot will further delay the project. The depot cannot be at an isolated place and should be connected to the corridor.