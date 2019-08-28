Man kills dad for asking him to take up job

Mumbai: A 56-year old man was stabbed to death by son for asking him to take up a job on Tuesday afternoon. When the incident came to light, J J Marg police arrested Shahanawaz Mohammad Ali Ansari, 33, on charges of murder.

According to police, at 3.30 the deceased, Akeel Ahmad Ansari, a resident of Railway quarters in Byculla, confronted son Shahnawaz about why he was not working anywhere, and sought money for household expenses, leading to an argument.

The argument turned ugly, when Shahnawaz brought a knife and stabbed his father multiple times. Immediately Akeel was rushed to hospital, but he could not survived.