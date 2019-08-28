BJP-Shiv Sena may settle down for 130 seats each formula

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are trying their best to forge an alliance. Both parties are seriously planning to finalise the seat sharing formula which included 130 seats each to BJP and Sena. The rest 28 seats will be given to alliance partners.

As the election for Assembly is nearing, the question marks are being raised about the possibility of alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena. While speaking at Beed in his Mahajanadesh Yatra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the alliance will be stitched anytime.

BJP and Sena fought against each other in 2014 Assembly election. In this, BJP won 120 seats and Shiv Sena won 63 seats. BJP has won 30 such seats which were till then considered as Shiv Sena’s bastion and Shiv Sena won seven such seats which was considered as stronghold of BJP.

The biggest challenge to forge an alliance will be these 37 seats.

The Shiv Sena’s insistence to get the 50 percent seats will be fulfilled in a smart way. Shiv Sena will not get 144 seats which they have demanded. But they will get equal seats like BJP.

BJP and Sena will contest 130 seats each. The rest 28 seats will be distributed to alliance partners.

Though Mahadev Jankar lead Rashtriya Samaj Paksha has rejected the offer to filed their candidate on BJP symbol, other small alliance partners will be forced to do so.

In the last election too, RPI candidates contested on BJP symbol. In practical, BJP will field minimum 150 candidates on their symbol. Even if the leader of alliance party wins the election, he will be counted as BJP legislator.

This will ensure BJP to have maximum seats which will strengthen BJP’s claim on Chief minister's post.“The 37 seats are not at all problem. We have already discussed these seats.

We will exchange the seats based on elective merits of the candidates. BJP-Sena will field 130 candidates each,” a senior BJP leader and Minister told FPJ.