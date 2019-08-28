Bhiwandi building develops crack, evacuated

Thane: Another ground plus four-storey building developed a crack in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. It is a 15 years old illegal premises. Bhiwandi Municipal Nizam­pura Corporation (BNMC) evacuated as many as 200 residents after one of the pillars developed a crack.

Notably, two persons were killed and five hurt wh­en a 4-storey building collapsed in Piranipada, Bhiw­a­ndi on Saturday. In this building, a first crack had dev­e­lo­ped in 2 columns and after 4 hours, it collap­s­ed. Milind Palsule, PRO, BNMC said, “We got the infor­ma­tion, and dialled commissioner Ashok Ran­khambh, who rushed to spot along with fire and civic officials and evacuated 200 residents of the 45 families.”

A civic official said to avoid the use of the houses by residents, power and water connections were disconnected. “A notice was issued about the dangerous building a year ago. The residents said they had got the structural audit done and the building repaired. But, a year later, another crack has developed in a pillar. The building has been sealed; 45 families have moved to their relatives’ homes,” said Milind Palsule, the civic PRO.

The building is in the Khan compound at Shanti Nagar. It is owned by Ayaz Momin. BNMC commissioner Ashok Rankhanbh said, “The building was constructed without getting any approval. They don’t have proper documents and permission to constructed the building.”