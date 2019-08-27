State Co-Op Bank scam is an all-party scam!

Mumbai: The recent Bombay HC order to book the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) for­mer directors for violating fin­an­cial and banking norms to dole out loans to sugar co-operative mills and spinning mills controlled by them and their colleagues has again exp­o­­sed that it was an all-party scam, and not the scam invol­v­ing NCP leader Ajit Pawar only.

The leaders from Congress, NCP, BJP, Shiv Sena, and Peasant and Workers Party were involved in the scam. It also shows how the leaders of all the parties work hand-in-glove to loot the public money.

After the HC instructions, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed an FIR against 70 directors into the alleged Rs2,500 crore scam at the MSC bank. The scam dates back to 2010, when the bank had 44 elected and 33 nominated directors and politicians.

Former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, former NCP minister and now BJP leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, Pandurang Fundkar, senior leader of BJP, NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Sopal, Congress leader Dilip Deshmukh, Madhukar Chavan, PWP leader Jayant Patil and his sister Meenakshi Patil, Shiv Sena leader and ex-MP Anandrao Adsul, and Prithviraj Deshmukh, BJP Satara president, were among the directors, who have been booked now.

Possible reason for migration?: It was clear that the FIR would be filed against these leaders any time around the Assembly election. Police could arrest the leaders and grill in future.

Over the last 4 years, it had been seen if any leader joins the ruling parties, the leader either gets a clean chit or police go slow against them. The BJP itself levelled serious corruption allegations against the then minister and NCP leader, Vijaykumar Gavit.

But, when he joined BJP, he got a clean chit from police. Vijay Singh Mohite Patil, former Deputy CM from NCP also joined BJP at the time of the LS election. NCP legislator Dilip Sopal after it became clear that he would be booked, announced his decision to join the Shiv Sena.

Party leaders named in the scam: 1) Manikrao Patil 2) Nil­esh Naik 3) Vijay Singh Mohite Patil 4) Diliprao Desh­mukh 5) Rajendra Shingane 6) Madan Patil 7) Hasan Mushrif 8) Mad­hu­karrao Chavan 9) Shivram Jadhav 10) Gulabrao Shelke 11) Madhavrao Patil 12) Sidram­appa Allure 13) Vilasrao Patil 14) Ravindra Durugkar 15) Arvind Poreddiwar 16) Sadashiv Man­dlik 17) Yeshwantrao Gadakh 18) Lilavati Jadhav 19) Madh­ukar Jaunjal 20) Prasad Tanpure 21) Anandrao Chavan 22) Sarkar Jitendra Singh Rawal 23) Babsa­heb Wasade 24) Nareshchandra Thakre 25) Nitin Patil 26) Kiran Deshmukh 27) Tanajirao Chor­a­ge 28) Dattatray Patil 29) Raj­endra Jain 30) Tukaram Dhin­gole 31) Meenakshi Patil 32) Ravindra Shetye 33) Prithviraj Deshmukh 34) Anandrao Adsul 35) Rajendra Patil 36) Ankush Pol 37) Nandkumar Dhote 38) Jagannath Patil 39) Suresh De­sh­mukh 40) Ushataai Chow­dhari 41) Santosh Kumar Korpe 42) Jayant Patil 43) Devidas Pingale 44) ND Kamble 45) Rajwardhan Kadambande 46) Gangadharrao Deshmukh 47) Ramprasad Kadam 48) Dhananjay Dalal 49) Jayantrao Awale 50) Vasantrao Shinde 51) Pandurang Fundkar 52) Ishwarlal Jain 53) Vasant Pawar 54) Rajan Teli 55) Dilip Sopal 56) Chandrashekhar Ghule Patil 57) Vilasrao Jagtap 58) Amarsingh Pandit 59) Yogesh Patil 60) Shekhar Nikam 61) Shrinivas Deshmukh 62) Ravindra Deshmukh 63) Vilasrao Shinde 64) Yeshwant Patil 65) Babanrao Taywade 66) Avinash Aringale 67) Rajani Patil 68) Lakshamnrao Patil 69) Manikrao Kokate 70) Rahul Mote 71) Shivajirao Nalawade 72) Sunil Funde and 73) Shailaja More.