Mumbai woman to take Ganpati idol called ‘India-Pakistan Bordercha Raja’ to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Ganesh Chaturthi is fast approaching. With just five days to go, a Jammu woman is taking three Ganpati idols from Mumbai to Poonch near the Line of Control.

According to the Indian Express, the Jammu woman, Kiranbala Isher, who stays in Ghatkopar, will take one Ganpati idol for a temple in Poonch and the other two for two Maratha regiments based there. The Ganpati for the temple is a 6.5 ft idol called India-Pakistan Bordercha Raja. The two other idols are much smaller at one ft each. But this is not for the first time, Isher has been doing it for the last four years. The Ganpati idols are created by specially-abled artist Vikrant Pandhre at his workshop in Shri Siddhivinayak Chitrashala, LBS road, Kurla.

As she began her 36-hour journey with her 'Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja', Kiran Bala Somraj Isher said she hoped to transport the idol to her village in Poonch district from Jammu railway station – a distance of 350 km – with the help of friends and Army jawans. Isher runs an NGO for soldiers and martyrs in J&K.

Isher told DNA, "I could not establish contact with my family members." So she decided to take it upon herself to take the 'Bordercha Raja' with a couple of friends from Mumbai. She said she is confident soldiers will help her carry the idol to her village. Isher's nephew Rajendra Kumar Sharma killed four terrorists and saved 250 lives before getting martyred in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016. Her uncle Sukhraj was also martyred in Ladakh.