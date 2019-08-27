Mumbai: Vendor killed for scolding footpath dweller over littering in Marine Lines

Mumbai: A 63-year-old vendor was allegedly bludgeoned to death by a 30-year-old footpath dweller in south Mumbai when the former objected to the latter littering near his stall, police said on Tuesday, adding the accused has been arrested.

On Monday morning, Mohammed Ali, a coconut seller in Marine Lines, had an argument with the accused Rajesh Vishwakarma who was littering the place near his stall, a police official said.

He said Vishwakarma flew into rage and attacked the old man with a bamboo and also hit his head with a paver block. Ali succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the official said. Vishwakarma has been booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Azad Maidan Police, he said.