BMC to spend Rs 14 crore on bridge repair work

Mumbai: A proposal has been submitted to the Standing Committee to repair 16 bridges in Mumbai. All bridges on the railway premises were surveyed after the Elphinstone Road stampede.

After the structural audit by the IIT-B. The repair will be conducted of the 16 bridges once the proposal is approved in the Standing Committee Meeting.

The 16 bridges are Prabhadevi (Elphinstone Road), Curry Road, Chinchpokli, Grant road, and the Tilak Bridge at Dadar. BMC had floated two tenders in two phases, each will be of 8 bridges.

For this, separate tenders were floated. Shah and Parikh have been eligible for both the independent tenders. For the repair, BMC will spend Rs14.40 crore on repair.