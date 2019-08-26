To curb illegal constructions in Mumbai, BMC to put illegal builders’ names on website

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to put up illegal builders’ names on the website to curb illegal constructions in Mumbai. The BMC plans to implement this so that builders won't commit the crime again.

According to DNA, the BMC has already issued a circular for the immediate arrest of those who are repeatedly found involved in illegal constructions. A senior BMC official told the leading daily that they have shifted their focus from just razing illegal structures to the individual who repeatedly reconstructs a building despite action from the civic body. "We are planning to put their names on the website so that others can know about their illegal activity," a senior official told the leading daily. The BMC is also checking up with law department for its implementation.

The BMC had issued the circular on August 22. The circular states that a provision has been amended through which immediate arrest can be made of those who repeatedly construct buildings illegally despite civic action, under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons (MPDA) Act, and section 188 of Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order of a public servant), to tackle illegal construction. As per the circular, every ward office will also maintain a diary of illegal constructions in their respective areas. Based on the details, the civic authorities will take action.